First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.