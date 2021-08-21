First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.93%.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.
