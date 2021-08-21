First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.52% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $79,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 677,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 364,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000.

FIXD opened at $54.05 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

