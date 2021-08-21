Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Fiverr International stock opened at $164.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.49.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

