Flamingo (FLM) Trading Up 26.9% This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $106.46 million and $64.32 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00134018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00150419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,368.23 or 1.00034770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.62 or 0.00921206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.73 or 0.06635580 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

