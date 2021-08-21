Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Plans Dividend of $0.42

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4171 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCREY opened at $10.31 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

