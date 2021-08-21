FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Achieves $701,402.40

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. FLIP has a market capitalization of $701,402.40 and approximately $989.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 223.1% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.56 or 0.00836611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

