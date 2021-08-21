Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Lessened by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,077. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

