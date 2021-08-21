Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 72,821 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 72,821 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,428,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,474.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.