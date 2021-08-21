Fluent Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,127 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.40. 4,146,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

