Fluent Financial LLC Takes $6.38 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,000. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

