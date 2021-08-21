Fluity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,827.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Fluity has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,827.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00149867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.14 or 0.99991670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.00916245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.06619346 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

