Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 305,000 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

