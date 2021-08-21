Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWONK opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

