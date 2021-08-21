Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.43. 1,942,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

