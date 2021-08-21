ForTube (FOR) Price Up 65.8% Over Last Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 65.8% against the dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $53.77 million and approximately $92.45 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

