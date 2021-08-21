ForTube (FOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161.14 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $58.08 million and $161.14 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00836447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.