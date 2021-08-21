Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,474.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

