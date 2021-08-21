Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Hits $4.59 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $295,680.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00149252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.70 or 1.00139247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.00927071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.04 or 0.06689103 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

