Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

