freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $24.24 on Friday. freenet has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

