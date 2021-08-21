Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fuji Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 target price on the stock.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

