Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fuji Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 target price on the stock.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

