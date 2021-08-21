Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $46.72 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

