Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $77.89 million and $2.07 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 149,318,503 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

