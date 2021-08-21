Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $77.89 million and $2.07 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.01 or 1.00090330 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045616 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006231 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00071526 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009403 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006796 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
