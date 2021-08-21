Fundamenta Price Hits $0.41 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $387,952.13 and $190,759.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,322.54 or 1.00288156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00915758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.52 or 0.06548334 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,632,207 coins and its circulating supply is 957,678 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

