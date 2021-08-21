Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $240.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.30 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,352,354 shares of company stock worth $30,520,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

