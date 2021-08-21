FUNToken (FUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.43 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $350.32 million and approximately $28.43 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 40.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.00831494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

