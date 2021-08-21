Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $568,106.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00149612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.85 or 0.99662240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00922903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.22 or 0.06680049 BTC.

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

