Furucombo Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $568,106.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00149612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.85 or 0.99662240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00922903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.22 or 0.06680049 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

