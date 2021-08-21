Furucombo Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $638,565.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00134198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00158591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.17 or 1.00197783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00921060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.96 or 0.06530213 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

