FUTURAX (FTXT) One Day Volume Tops $42.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 326.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $126,069.35 and approximately $42.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 293.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.00380070 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $456.29 or 0.00926054 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.