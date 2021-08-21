FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Tops $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 68.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 76.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $39,041.94 and approximately $12.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.80 or 0.00384578 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.31 or 0.00916014 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

