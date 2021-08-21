G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 21.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTHX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

GTHX opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $572.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.21. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000 over the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 100,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

