Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 924,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

