Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $175.12. 6,239,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

