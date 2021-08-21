Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $67,039,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $354.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.