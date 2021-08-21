Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,929,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.