Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

