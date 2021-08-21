Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,215 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.22.
Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
