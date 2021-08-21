Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,215 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

