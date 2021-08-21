Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

