Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0208

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Gala has a total market cap of $145.13 million and $4.01 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00822692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00105212 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

