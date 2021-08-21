GAMB (GMB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $417,855.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. GAMB has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $417,855.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00810106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00102745 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

