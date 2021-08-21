Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 415 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Square by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Square by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $3,451,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.05. 4,749,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,044,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

