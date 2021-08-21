Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 477,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,886. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.23 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.