Garner Asset Management Corp Has $5.52 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,956 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,760,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

