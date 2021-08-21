Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $321.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

