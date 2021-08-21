Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.99. The stock had a trading volume of 529,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,885. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.