GateToken (GT) Price Tops $4.53

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $4.53 or 0.00009267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $344.67 million and $4.71 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.00822667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103860 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,159,809 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

