GateToken Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00009360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $350.43 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00836447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,176,399 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

