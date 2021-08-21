Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZTGF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Gazit Globe has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.