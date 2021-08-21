Geeq Market Capitalization Achieves $7.36 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $7.36 million and $604,741.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00838558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161188 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.